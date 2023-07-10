CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 1,541 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

