CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $89.42. 1,108,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,083. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

