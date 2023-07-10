CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 496 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12,400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. 3,705,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,309,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

