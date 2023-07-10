CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. 41,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,487. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $688.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.