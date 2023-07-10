CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 203,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,061. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

