Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CARV opened at $2.57 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

