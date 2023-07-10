Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 1,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

