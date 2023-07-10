Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.48

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 3528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.