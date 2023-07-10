Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.48

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 3528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Centrica Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.