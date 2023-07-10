Centurion (CNT) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Centurion (CNT) traded 297.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Centurion has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $242.33 million and approximately $258,131.83 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00010310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.84418406 USD and is down -12.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,489,993.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

