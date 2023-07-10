Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 77,375 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hess worth $70,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.04. 596,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

