Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 235.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $48,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

