Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $64.23 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 544,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 24,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 485,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

