Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 236,350 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.73. 202,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 272.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

