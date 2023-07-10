Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 732,950 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 732,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.61. 359,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.