Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 461,456 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461,456 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 184,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

IFF traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.18. 626,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,770. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

