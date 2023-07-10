Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 90,573 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,573 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.10. 602,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,308. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

