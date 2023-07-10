Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,587,983 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $84,213,000. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,740. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

