Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $33,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $217,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 127.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,496. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

