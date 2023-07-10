Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $56,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,710. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

