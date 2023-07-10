Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,618. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

