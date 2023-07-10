Citigroup Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $124.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COF. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

