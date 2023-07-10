Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after buying an additional 3,395,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after buying an additional 1,690,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after buying an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.31. 934,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

