Clean Yield Group Has $2.30 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 884,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,377. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.