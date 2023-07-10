Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 96.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $164.78. 148,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,101. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

