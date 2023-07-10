Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $5.75 on Monday, hitting $224.49. 788,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

