Clean Yield Group Sells 325 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.60. 284,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,943. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

