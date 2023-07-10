Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,911.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.94. 690,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,863. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

