ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,558 shares of company stock valued at $61,868. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

