CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CME stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Balentine LLC grew its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

