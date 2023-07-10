CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,636 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $126,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 672,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

