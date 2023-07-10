Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.00) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.81) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.54) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.75) to GBX 2,545 ($32.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.54) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,619.17 ($33.24).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCH remained flat at GBX 2,372 ($30.11) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,520. The stock has a market cap of £8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,409.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.98. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($22.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.77).

Insider Activity

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($32.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,451.50). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 540 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,979. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

