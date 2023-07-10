Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,063. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

