Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,019. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.66.
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.