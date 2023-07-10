Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 842.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 828,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

