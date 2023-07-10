Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.