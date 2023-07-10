Comparing Partners Group (PGPHF) & Its Peers

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,203 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Partners Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Partners Group Competitors 375.44% 7.79% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partners Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Group N/A N/A 65.36 Partners Group Competitors $215.66 million -$7.11 million -18.64

Analyst Ratings

Partners Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Partners Group. Partners Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Partners Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Partners Group Competitors 1079 4642 6007 82 2.43

Partners Group presently has a consensus target price of $1,225.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.48%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Partners Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Partners Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $4.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Partners Group pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,133.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Partners Group peers beat Partners Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital. For direct private equity investments, the firm invests directly into healthcare, consumer, media & telecommunications, education, information technology, industrials, infrastructure/energy & utilities, financial and business services and real estate operating companies. For its private real estate direct investment practice, it focuses on seeking out properties globally. It also makes investments in private real estate secondaries and primaries and focuses on distressed assets in United States, Europe, and Japan. Under private debt, the firm provides senior debt financing, mezzanine financing, alongside secondaries and primaries, and also participates in add on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in middle market in Americas, Europe, and Asia. In energy infrastructure, the firm seeks to invest in the areas of midstream, power generation, gas transportation, gas export infrastructure, renewable energy including wind and solar energy. The firm seeks to invest globally with a focus on South Africa, China, India, Philippines, Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Brazil, and Chile. It seems to invest between 500,000 ($685,010) and 100 million ($137 million) in equity investment in companies with enterprise value between 100 million ($137 million) to 2 billion ($2740 million). The firm is a value-add investor targeting majority and minority stake in its investee companies. While investing in funds, it invests in venture capital, mezzanine, private equity, real estate, distressed, turnaround, and secondary funds. Partners Group Holding AG was founded in 1996 and is based in Baar, Switzerland with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.