Comparing Till Capital (TILCF) & The Competition

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Till Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -6.32% -17.66% -0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.68 Till Capital Competitors $13.76 billion -$268.27 million -22.88

Till Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 514 2678 2533 148 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Till Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.