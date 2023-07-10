Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $558.76 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $558.76 million and $37.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,276,678 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,069,110,525.439143 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17763949 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,223,368.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

