Conflux Market Capitalization Reaches $548.23 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $548.23 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00317357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.11 or 0.00901254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00538881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00133868 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,343,291 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,069,110,525.439143 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17763949 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,223,368.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.