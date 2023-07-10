Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 106,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 480.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

