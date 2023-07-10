Contrasting 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 8 1 2.63

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $49.04, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

16.9% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.33 $8.50 million $1.73 5.78 Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.94 $13.18 billion $3.49 12.26

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.57% 13.03% 0.99% Wells Fargo & Company 15.93% 10.07% 0.86%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Its serves to independent offices and consumer banks. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

