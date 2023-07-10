Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.26. 559,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

