Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,975. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

