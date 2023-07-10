Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.