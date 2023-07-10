Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after buying an additional 444,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 730,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 1,718,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

