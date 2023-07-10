Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period.

MCHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 651,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

