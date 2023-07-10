Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $57.30

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $55.97. Corteva shares last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 831,435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.