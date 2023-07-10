Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $8.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

