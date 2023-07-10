Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $49.63 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and $15.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

