CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTPVF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded CTP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.54. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

About CTP

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

